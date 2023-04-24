Watch: Tower of London's famous Beefeaters don new uniforms with insignia of Charles III

The Tower of London's Yeomen Warders, nicknamed ‘Beefeaters’, open the Tower to the public on their first day in a new uniform to mark the change in monarch. The Yeoman Warder Blue Undress uniforms have been made by workers from specialist designers Kashket & Partners. As part of the process, each of the Yeomen Warders were measured up at the Tower, before shell fittings (uniform outlines) were created and production began, with the crown and CR cypher being added last. Each new Blue Undress uniform takes a minimum of 30 hours to complete, with the jacket’s weight ranging from 2.3kg to 3kg.

