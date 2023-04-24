WATCH: Rescue teams evacuate people from Sudan amid fierce fighting

Foreign governments evacuated diplomats, staff and citizens from Sudan on Sunday as rival generals battled for a ninth day.

The EU's foreign policy chief on Monday told reporters in Luxemburg that more than one thousand European citizens have been evacuated from Sudan, and that 21 people have already arrived in Europe.

Air forces from France, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain were among those to carry out evacuation operations in Sudan's capital of Khartoum over the weekend.

Over 420 people, including 264 civilians, have been killed and over 3,700 wounded in fighting between the Sudanese armed forces and the powerful paramilitary group known as the Rapid Support Forces, or RSF.