In the Muslim community of Lenasia, south of Johannesburg, residents celebrate Eid Al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, and reflect on the month of fasting made more difficult by blackouts.

Volunteers use open fires to cook pots of akhni, a popular Ramadan dish of rice and meat.

South Africa has been battered by record blackouts over the past year, triggered by mounting problems at the beleaguered power utility Eskom.