No Comment videos of the week

This week, circus artist László Simet Jr crossed the river Danube on a tightrope in Budapest, with only the help of a balancing pole.

Professional astronomers and amateur cosmologists flocked to a remote region of Western Australia to witness a total solar eclipse, during which the moon obscured our nearest star for 58 seconds.

A few days after the official International Pillow Fight Day, people took part in a pillow fight at Washington Square in New York.

In Lyon, strikers and railway workers sang chants, holding banners and red flares, to protest Macron's now-enacted pension reform. Raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 has ignited a months-long firestorm of protest in France.

A 48-hour strike has also started for Düsseldorf airport's security staff, to demand a pay increase, along with several other German airports. Over the last months, workers in different sectors including healthcare, childcare and transport have gone on strike to demand better conditions in the country.

Finally, thousands of Palestinians gathered early Friday in the Al Aqsa compound in Jerusalem's Old City for Eid al-Fitr prayers, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

