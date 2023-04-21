WATCH: UK Royals enjoy a game of darts in Birmingham

The Prince and Princess of Wales visited The Rectory pub in Birmingham, England on Thursday and played two friendly games of darts with darts great Jocky Wilson and British TV presenter Alison Hammond.

The visit to Birmingham was part of a celebration of the city’s diverse culture and heritage.

Prior to the game in the underground bar, Prince William and Kate Middleton took an unsuspected customer's order over the phone at an independent Indian restaurant, the Indian Streatery, in Birmingham's city centre.

After a tour of the pub and the games of darts, the couple greeted locals and cheering fans outside.