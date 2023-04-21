WATCH: Syrian children celebrate Eid in makeshift park amid earthquake rubble

Syrian children celebrate Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at a makeshift amusement park in the rebel-held town of Jindayris, installed amid the rubble, more than two months after a deadly earthquake.

