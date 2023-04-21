WATCH: Muslim faithful attend Eid prayers in Kenya

Muslims in Kenya and around the world marked the end of Ramadan and ushered in the holiday of Eid al-Fitr on Friday with prayers.

However, the festivities were overshadowed by raging battles for control of Sudan and a deadly stampede in Yemen.

This year again, the holiday comes amid fighting and devastation, particularly in the Middle East.

In Sudan, the holiday was eclipsed by raging battles between the army and its rival paramilitary force, despite two attempted cease-fires.

The fighting has killed hundreds of people and wounded thousands since last Saturday

In Yemen, the Arab world's most impoverished nation, a stampede late Wednesday at a charitable event in the rebel-held capital of Sanaa killed at least 78 people and injured 77.