WATCH: CGT union members decry France's pension reforms at the Orsay Museum in Paris

Some thirty members of the French private sector union CGT entered the Musée d'Orsay in Paris on Friday and unrolled a white banner with the words "No to 64", decrying President Emmanuel Macron's controversial new law which raises the national pension age from 62 to 64.

Another colourful banner, "against pension reform", was reportedly hung from a footbridge, just in front of French artist Auguste Rodin's famous 'Door of Hell'.

Meanwhile, after launching several warnings to disperse the crowds, French police pushed back several dozen demonstrators protesting against the reform in Châteauroux, central France, during a visit by Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne.

Borne came to the Indre prefecture for an interview at a studio which was located a few hundred metres from the protesters.