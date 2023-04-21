Some perfume shops in Kabul have been opened by Taliban members
no comment

Taliban flock to buy perfume and headwear as they celebrate Eid al-Fitr

Shops specialising in perfume and headwear popular among members of the Taliban are packed ahead of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Fitr.

A cluster of stores selling fragrances, colourful "Kandahari hats" and Taliban leadership-branded turbans have opened in downtown Kabul since the group returned to power.

Several of the stores were opened by members of the Taliban themselves.

The timing of Eid al-Fitr is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon, in accordance with the Muslim lunar calendar.

The holiday is normally celebrated with family gatherings.

