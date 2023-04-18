WATCH: Russians fired on central market in Kherson

The Russian Federation shelled the Central Market area in Kherson on Tuesday morning. One person died, and seven people were injured, the First Deputy Chairman of the Kherson Regional Council Sobolevskyi reported.

The latest attack comes a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin toured the area. A video released by the Kremlin and broadcast by Russian state television showed Putin arriving by helicopter at the command post of Russian forces in the Kherson province and then flying to the headquarters of the Russian National Guard in Luhansk province, which is in the country's east.

The trip represented an apparent attempt by the Russian leader to rally his troops and demonstrate his authority.