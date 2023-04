Peruvian President Dina Boluarte attended the Peruvian Inti Raymi ceremony Friday in the capital Lima to promote the actual event on June 24 in Cusco.

The festival was put on hold for three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Boluarte says about " 70,000 tourists" are expected to attend the Inti Raymi, during a time that Cusco, a city known for its tourist attractions, is restarting its economy after being hit hard by political protests.