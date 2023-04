Firecrackers and Molotov cocktails were set aflame on a street in Athens on Saturday evening, as Greeks gathered to celebrate Orthodox Easter.

Onlookers watched as men threw petrol bombs, flares and firecrackers, lighting up the Athens neighbourhood of Neos Kosmos on the eve of Easter Sunday.

While some onlookers enjoyed the spectacle, one local resident, Evgenia said it was not a traditional custom but had been happening for two to three years, leaving the street in a "mess."