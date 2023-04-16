WATCH: Activists in Los Angeles march in support of abortion rights

Demonstrators gathered in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday to protest the erosion of abortion rights following a Texas court ruling that would have banned or limited access to the abortion pill mifepristone nationwide.

The US has been plunged into a complex legal battle after access to the abortion pill was cut by the Texas judge, before the Supreme Court weighed in at the last minute to temporarily maintain access, leaving its future in question.

Pro-abortion rights protests were also held in Los Angeles and New York.

The battle over abortion was reignited in the United States in June last year when the Supreme Court struck down the constitutional right to abortion at the federal level, leaving it up to each state to decide. That decision led to a ban on abortion in more than a dozen US states.