Budapest circus artist crosses Danube River on a tightrope with only a balancing pole

Watched by thousands of people, Hungarian circus artist, Laszlo Simet, crossed the river Danube on a tightrope in Budapest on Saturday, with only the help of a balancing pole.

The award-winning artist walked the 280 metres across the river at a height of 30 metres on a 22-millimetre thick tightrope.

The rope stretched between cranes on both sides of the Danube and was also held by a team of 20 people on three barges on the river, to prevent it from swaying too much.

It is the first time a person has crossed the river using this method, and members of the Capital Circus of Budapest have been preparing for months for the historic event.

After achieving the feat, Simet hugged his family and looked visibly relieved, saying it was “the best act of my life”.