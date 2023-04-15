WATCH: Ukraine army general visits troops for Easter

Many Ukrainian soldiers will spend Easter Sunday away from their families for the second year since Russia’s full-scale invasion of their country began.

But a little taste of Easter was brought to one unit as the commander of the Joint Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces brought cakes to their base north of Kyiv on Saturday.

“We are bound to say ‘thank you’ to our soldiers and congratulate them on this holiday. We have to share a little joy of everyday life, which for now is not available to them,” Lt. General Serhiy Nayev said.

Nayev brought traditional Easter cakes to several companies holding the lines in entrenched positions protecting the northern border of the wider Kyiv region.

The region borders with Belarus. Around 15,000 cakes are being sent to his troops, Nayev advised.

“We have to bring a little goodness and holiday spirit to their trenches and fortifications,” he added.

The cakes were previously blessed by the head of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, Metropolitan Epiphanius.