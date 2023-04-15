No Comment videos of the week

This week, a building collapsed onto a road in Tijuana, Mexico. The earth gave way beneath the building shortly after a landslide, authorities said, but no other casualties were reported.

In the port city of Marseille, France, another building collapsed, following an explosion the cause of which is still unknown. Eight people were killed in the disaster, the fire brigade managed to pull them out of the rubble a few days after the collapse.

On the other side of the world, a robot collapsed while doing a demonstration at a supply chain at the Chicago technology show ProMat.

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden planted a tree outside Irish President's residence in Dublin. With Michael Higgins, he also rang the Peace Bell, before greeting people from his ancestral hometown Dundalk.

Water pistols, hose pipes and smiles were in abundance on the streets of Bangkok, as the city celebrated the Thai new year festival Songkran after a three-year pandemic-imposed hiatus.

Finally, in a specially designed bowl suspended at 600 metres in the sky underneath a giant hot air balloon, BMX pro rider Kriss Kyle realised a dream come true: to ride where no one has before. Sky's the limit?

