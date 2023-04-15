To mark the end of the nuclear era in Germany, Greenpeace exhibits a 4-metre-long sculpture of a T.Rex, lying on the ground and surrounded by nuclear waste barrels, in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin. On top of the dinosaur stands the anti-nuclear sun in victory pose, as a militant figure with a shield on which is written "nuclear power, no thanks".
Greenpeace celebrates end of Germany's nuclear era with T.Rex dinosaur
