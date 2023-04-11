Canada: Slush Cup and Cardboard Canoe Race takes place in Alberta

The annual Slush Cup and Cardboard Canoe Race took place at Castle Mountain Resort in the Canadian province of Alberta on Saturday.

The competition sees dozens of daredevils slide down a steep icy slope in handmade canoes made out carton in an attempt to reach and jump into a man-made pond at the bottom.

And all of this in temperatures below zero.

“That was cold but fun! Wow! That was awesome! I’ll get here next year too,” said participant Andrew Fisher.

About 15 of the decorated canoes with varying numbers of people on board took part in the race.