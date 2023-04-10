WATCH: Finland crowns its reindeer racing champion

Finland has crowned its champion reindeer after the season's reindeer racing season drew to a close on Sunday.

Reindeer Verneri and jockey Janne Alatalo came out on top, completing the track in one minute and 35.26 seconds, in a mild six-degree Celsius weather that made for slushy snow conditions.

Dressed in skis, helmets, and ski goggles and pulled by harnesses attached to the reindeer, Finland's top 14 competitors raced one kilometre around an oval track against the clock in the far northern town of Inari.

Reindeer races have been organised in Finland since the 1950s, according to Seppo Koivisto, president of the country's reindeer racers' association Suomen Porokilpailijat.

