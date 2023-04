Animals from Santiago’s Buin Zoo have been hunting for colourful eggs filled with yummy treats on Easter Sunday much to the delight of spectators.

Red pandas, snow leopards and lemurs were among those that received a special treat at the largest private zoo in Chile.

The Easter eggs were fashioned from ostrich eggs which were collected throughout the year.

They were painted with a non-toxic colouring and filled with nutritious food.

