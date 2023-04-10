Watch: Finns race on reindeer while in Guyana they celebrate rodeo skills

Finland crowned its reindeer king after 14 reindeer and jockeys competed for the title in the season's final race in the Arctic.

Dressed in skis, helmets and ski goggles and pulled by harnesses attached to the reindeer, Finland's top 14 competitors raced one kilometre around an oval against the clock in the far northern town of Inari.

Meanwhile, deafeningly loud country music came through the speakers as cowboys entered the arena to kickstart this year’s Rupununi Ranchers Rodeo in Lethem, southwest Guyana.

Thousands of visitors travelled from the capital and abroad to attend the two-day annual event that celebrates the cowboy lifestyle of the Rupununi ranchers.

Rodeo participants are mainly local cowboys and cowgirls, with very few professional rodeo riders.

Popular events include bareback bronco, saddle bronco, steer roping, ribbon roping and wild cow milking, and cowboys and cowgirls pit their skills against one another in a friendly competition.