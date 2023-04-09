Third massive whale dies after beaching itself in Bali

A 17-metre-long sperm whale has died after washing up on a beach in Bali, making it the third whale to beach itself on the Indonesian island in just a little over a week.

The male sperm whale was found stranded on Yeh Leh beach in west Bali's Jembrana district on Saturday afternoon.

Police have cordoned off the location to prevent people from stealing the mammal's meat or body parts.

In 2018, a sperm whale was found dead in Indonesia with more than 100 plastic cups and 25 plastic bags in its stomach, raising concerns about the Southeast Asian archipelago's massive marine rubbish problem.

Indonesia is the world's second-biggest contributor to marine debris after China.