Jewish worshippers pray at Jerusalem's Western Wall

Thousands of Jewish worshippers gathered on Sunday at Jerusalem’s Western Wall, the holiest place where Jews can pray, for a mass priestly benediction prayer service for Passover.

At the adjacent Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, hundreds of Palestinian Muslims came to pray and some of them barricaded themselves inside the contested holy site.

The flashpoint shrine is considered holy to both Jews and Muslims and has been the scene of fierce clashes between Israeli police and Palestinians in recent days.

This has resulted in further clashes on the borders including rocket attacks between Israel and Syria.