WATCH: Residents of a Brazilian favela re-enact the Stations of the Cross

Residents of a Brazilian favela complex packed the narrow streets of the violent and drug-plagued community to watch a reenactment of Jesus Christ’s Via-Crucis on Good Friday.

Around 80 volunteers were involved in the portrayal of Jesus’ last moments up to his crucifixion.

The local theatre group has been presenting the Passion of Christ for 19 years.

After the play, Rai Menezes said projects like these should mark the identity of the place, instead of the violence for which it is also known.

