No Comment videos of the week

This week, former American President Donald Trump was due to be arraigned in a hush-money payment case. He pleaded not guilty in the historic court appearance.

Trump impersonator Neil Greenfield 'directed' traffic outside the Trump Tower in New York dressed as the ex-president on Thursday, as Trump himself tried to direct the handling of his indictment.

In Ukraine, Bucha residents gathered for a candle-lit vigil to honour the memory of the residents and soldiers killed, one year after the liberation of their town.

They called for remembrance and justice after the brutal Russian occupation that left hundreds of civilians dead in the streets and in mass graves, establishing the town as an epicentre of the war’s atrocities.

In an Algerian mosque in Bord Bou Arreridj, a cat joined the nightly Ramadan prayer, without interrupting Sheikh Walid Mehsas's singing of the Arabic holy verses.

Hundreds of Bangladeshi firefighters were mobilised in the capital Dhaka on Tuesday to battle a fire that raged through a popular clothing market and blanketed the city's oldest neighbourhoods in black smoke.

In France, riot police deployed in Paris on Thursday as people marched in a new round of strikes and nationwide demonstrations, seeking to get President Emmanuel Macron to scrap pension reforms that have ignited a monthslong firestorm of public anger.

On a more artistic note, ten Chilean artists gathered at the Remembrance Park in the Chilean capital Santiago on Monday, to paint large sculptural easter eggs and partake in one of the many rites of Christianity's Holy Week.

Finally, thousands of tourists and locals lined the streets of Kawasaki to witness the Kanamara Matsuri, a parade featuring a giant pink phallus in a unique Japanese festival dedicated to male genitalia and fertility.

No agenda, no slant. Get the picture without the commentary.