Thousands of drums come together in the village square of the town of Calanda in northeast Spain and, at midday on Good Friday, they begin to beat in unison, filling the whole village with an incredible sound.

The tamborrada lasts until two o'clock in the afternoon of the following day and, according to the locals, there is no time when the town is silent.

It is not uncommon to see the bruised hands, with wounds and blood, of the participants after a full day of playing.