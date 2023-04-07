Homeless in Argentina seek refuge in unofficial shelter in Buenos Aires airport

At the start of the long Easter weekend, the airport in the Argentine capital is filled with homeless people sleeping.

The Jorge Berry domestic airport has become an unofficial homeless shelter in a reflection of the rising poverty in Argentina, which also has one of the world’s highest inflation rates.

More and more Argentines are finding themselves in a difficult financial situation as the country’s inflation clocked in at an annual rate of 102.5% in February.

Although the country has been used to double-digit inflation for years, this marked the first time the annual rise in consumer prices reached triple digits since 1991.

The high inflation, which has been particularly pronounced in basic food items, has hit the poor the hardest and pushed the poverty rate to almost 40 percent.

Nearly 18.6 million people are unable to cover their basic food needs, according to official figures.