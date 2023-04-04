Ukraine says city of Kostyantynivka hit by heavy Russian shelling

Police in Ukraine say Russian missiles hit a densely populated area of the eastern Ukrainian city of Kostyantynivka on Sunday, killing six people and injuring eight others.

There was a large crater in a yard of a house and buildings were destroyed. All the windows in two 14-storey blocks of flats were shattered.

Donetsk regional police said there had been six strikes involving S-300 and Uragan missiles in a "massive attack" just after 10 am local time.

They say the blasts hit "16 apartment buildings, 8 private residences, a kindergarten, an administrative building, three cars and a gas pipeline".

Kostyantynivka is around 27km from the city of Bakhmut, where the war's heaviest fighting is continuing.