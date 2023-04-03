People began to lay flowers outside a cafe in St. Petersburg on Monday the day after an explosion tore through the building, killing a well-known military blogger.

Russian investigators claim that the bomb was hidden in a bust of Vladlen Tatarsky which had been given to him as a gift during a meeting before the explosion.

The country's top state investigative agency said police arrested a 26-year-old woman, Darya Tryopova, on Monday who they suspect delivered the bomb.

According to the authorities over 30 people were wounded by the blast, ten of whom remain in critical condition.