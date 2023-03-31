Watch: Hundreds gather to protest police violence at reservoir protest

Several hundred people gathered in front of the Niort prefecture in western France to denounce police violence after last weekend's demonstration against the installation of a water reservoir in Sainte-Soline, which left nearly 200 people injured.

Two demonstrators are currently in a coma, including a 32-year-old man who was reportedly hit in the head by a tear gas grenade fired by police. His parents have filed a complaint alleging attempted murder.

Police have also been accused of preventing ambulances from reaching injured people.

Authorities say the police were facing unprecedented violence from the protesters, who, they claim, came armed with Molotov cocktails and fireworks.

The demonstration was aimed at preventing the construction of a water reservoir that local authorities say is necessary to ensure farmers can continue producing crops. Protesters say it amounts to the monopolisation of water resources by commercial interests.