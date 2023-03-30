WATCH: Palestinian worshippers gather for Ramadan iftar at Al-Aqsa

Palestinian Muslims observing the holy month of Ramadan are busy preparing their fast-breaking iftar meals at the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem.

The tradition will continue until April 21, Eid al-Fitr, the feast of sweets.

This second meal of the day is enjoyed at sunset. The daily fast begins immediately after the pre-dawn meal and continues until sundown.

Islam's holiest month began on March 22 and is observed by Muslims all over the world as a period of fasting, prayer, reflection and community.

Traditionally, streets, mosques and homes are decorated with lanterns and lights for the entire month and the late evening prayer, the Tarawih, is held an hour after eating the Ramadan iftar.