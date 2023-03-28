Watch: Aerial images of site of deadly landslide in Ecuador

Aerial images of rescuers and local residents searching for more than 60 people reported missing after a landslide triggered by months of heavy rainfall killed at least seven in Ecuador's south.

Dozens of homes were buried when a huge landslide swept over an Andean community in central Ecuador, burying dozens of homes, killing at least seven people and sending rescuers on a frantic search for survivors, authorities said Monday.

Earlier in the day, officials had reported 16 deaths, but President Guillermo Lasso put the confirmed toll at seven as he arrived Monday night at the scene of the disaster in Alausí, about 300 kilometres south of the capital, Quito. Officials also raised the number of people reported missing to 62.