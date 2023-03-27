Watch: Israeli police use water cannon during anti-government protest

Israeli Police used water cannons on protesters opposing the government’s judicial overhaul who were blocking a main highway in Tel Aviv over the weekend.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to increase the government's control over the judiciary has triggered a national crisis and sparked the largest protest movement in Israeli history.

On Saturday, tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets as they have for the last three months.

The proposal has drawn sharp criticism from across Israeli society - including former prime ministers and defence officials, high-tech business leaders, Israel’s attorney general and prominent American Jews.

In recent weeks, discontent over the overhaul has even surged from within the Israeli army - the country’s most popular and respected institution, which has historically been an apolitical unifier.

A growing number of Israeli reservists have threatened to withdraw from voluntary duty in the past weeks, posing a broad challenge to Netanyahu as he defiantly ploughs ahead with the reform while on trial for corruption.

