Watch: Millions switch off for Earth Hour

It's one of the world’s largest grassroots movements for the environment and for the 17th year in a row, millions of people have celebrated Earth Hour.

From Italy to Taiwan and Australia, residents turned off all the lights and electrical appliances in their homes and offices for one hour to promote energy conservation and raise awareness of climate change.

More than 190 countries and territories took part with EU member states this year branching out to highlight the importance of European nature.

Governments and companies also turned off non-essential lights in their buildings, monuments, and landmarks.

This lights-off gesture is symbolic. The deeper aim of Earth Hour is to encourage households, communities and leaders to take accountability for their ecological footprint and start conversations to find real solutions to challenges like climate change and biodiversity loss.