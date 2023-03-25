Watch: Thousands in Argentina mark anniversary of dictatorship coup

Thousands of people across Argentina marked the 47th anniversary of the country's last military coup.

They marched through the capital Buenos Aires on Friday to remember the tens of thousands of victims of the brutal dictatorship that followed the coup.

The armed forces overthrew the government of Isabel Perón in 1976. In the following years, until 1983, thousands were tortured, killed and forcibly disappeared in a government-sponsored crackdown on leftist dissidents.

Official figures show 12,000 were killed during the dictatorship, but human rights organizations believe that number is closer to 30,000.