No Comment videos of the week

This week, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took part in a ceremony honouring Ukrainian soldiers who died liberating the village of Moshchun from Russian occupiers. The Moschun battle happened one year ago, in the city located 30 kilometres from Kyiv.

In Australia, millions of dead fish have washed up in Darling River due to dangerously low oxygen levels in the water caused by receding flood waters, authorities said.

In France, demonstrators took to the streets of Paris this week to protest against the pension reform. President Emmanuel Macron's government survived two no-confidence motions, after using the infamous article 49.3, by which they managed to push the reform through the Parliament without a vote from the lawmakers.

As a result, waste piled up in the French capital, becoming the symbol of the pension reform protests, as bin collectors followed the workers' strike.

Still in France, French journalist Olivier Dubois, who was held hostage for nearly two years by jihadists in Mali, has been freed.

He was welcomed by his family and French President Emmanuel Macron at Villacoublay air base, southwest of Paris.

The last video of our week’s selection shows Russian President Vladimir Putin warmly welcoming Chinese leader Xi Jinping to the Kremlin.

Many have viewed Xi's trip to Moscow as a major boost for Putin, who is subject to an international criminal court warrant.

