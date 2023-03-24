Watch: Palestinian Muslims gather on the West Bank preparing for Ramadan

Palestinian worshippers gather in Ramallah for a street lighting ceremony before the start of the holy month of Ramadan.

With these lights, "We send a message of hope and love to our brothers and sisters who are prisoners, we are with them," explained the city's mayor.

Israeli security forces killed a Palestinian militant during a raid in the northern West Bank on Thursday, Palestinian health officials said, the latest escalation of violence in what has been the deadliest start of a year for Palestinians in the occupied territory in more than two decades.

The Muslim holy month of Ramadan began at sundown on Wednesday. The faithful are preparing for a month of dawn-to-dusk fasting intended to bring them closer to God and to remind them of the suffering of those less fortunate.