Hundreds evacuated as forest fire rages in east Spain

Hundreds of people were evacuated as a major forest fire raged in Spain's eastern Castellón region. Ximo Puig, the president of the Valencia region that incorporates Castellon, told reporters the fire had engulfed around 1,000 hectares of land and was “very early in the spring, very voracious from the beginning.”

Emergency services in the region said 600 people in eight towns had been evacuated, including a home for seniors. Four helicopters and more than 600 firefighters and soldiers helped tackle fire.

