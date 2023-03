The heavy rains have left more than 65 people dead in Peru since the beginning of the year, according to the country’s National Institute of Civil Defence.

And Peruvian rescuers face perilous conditions searching for landslide victims.

Jose Rivas, the spokesperson of the police rescue force in Lima, warns that landslides will keep occurring as heavy rains continue to drench the region, putting houses built on the slopes of rivers in danger.

