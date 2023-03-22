Watch: French strikers clash with riot police deployed outside oil depot

Dozens of strikers clashed with riot police deployed outside an oil depot in the French town of Fos-Sur-Mer to enforce a government-issued requisition order.

The country's Energy Transition Ministry said Tuesday that it would require some employees who are “indispensable to the functioning” of the oil depot some 50 km north of Marseille, to return to work.

The move led some protesters to head to the site to support strikers and block access.

Tear gas rained over the demonstrators as they approached the giant white domes of the tanks that hold millions of litres of crude and diesel fuel.