Brazilian sumo wrestler Valéria Dall'Olio (R) fights during a Brazilian sumo championship bout, a qualifier for the South American championship in Sao Paulo, Brazil.07.03.2023
Women sumo wrestlers break prejudice in Brazil

If the phrase "sumo wrestler" calls to mind a hefty Asian man in a loincloth, Valeria and Diana Dall'Olio, a mother-daughter sumo wrestling team from Brazil, have a message: think again.

The Dall'Olios are used to people saying they are too small, too fragile or too female to practice a sport typically associated with hulking Japanese men.

Sumo wrestling, brought to Brazil by Japanese immigrants in the early 20th century, is growing fast in the country and women make up around half the country's 600 sumo wrestlers.

