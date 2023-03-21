Watch: Journalist Olivier Dubois arrives in France almost two years after being kidnapped in Mali

French journalist Olivier Dubois, who was held hostage for nearly two years by jihadists in Mali, has arrived back in France.

He was welcomed by family, friends and French President Emmanuel Macron at Villacoublay air base, southwest of Paris.

Olivier Dubois was kidnapped in April 2021 in northern Mali, a region wracked by jihadi violence linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group.

Speaking to French media, Dubois said he listened to French radio to keep himself sane in captivity and read the Quran “to understand” his captors. Dubois told RTL radio Tuesday that although he was not “hit or humiliated,” it was a gruelling experience.

