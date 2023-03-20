WATCH: Protesters in Nairobi call for President Ruto to step down

Demonstrators in Kenya clashed with police officers on Monday after the country's opposition leader Raila Odinga called on his supporters to participate in nationwide protests to demand that President William Ruto lowers the cost of living or step down.

A recent hike in food and fuel prices coupled with the government's recent raft of tax reforms has erupted in widespread discontent.

Ruto came to power in the August 2022 elections, the results of which Odinga has since disputed.

Protesters throw stones and set up barricades with burning tires, the police responded with tear gas and used a water cannon to disperse the crowds.