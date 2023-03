Protests against protest reforms in France brought traffic chaos to the capital of Brittany on Monday morning.

Fires were set around the Rennes ring road and an oil depot at Vern-sur-Seiche, south of the city, was blockaded.

Firefighters put on fires in piles of rubbish around the ring road. A spokesperson for the prefecture of Ille-et-Villaine told AFP the blockades had all been lifted.