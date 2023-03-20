WATCH: Las Fallas festival ends with traditional burning of wooden figures

Las Fallas festival in Valencia ended on Sunday with the burning of the large Fallas structures, in a tradition known as La Crema.

The five-day fiesta culminates on the 19th of March, to celebrate the feast of St. Joseph, Valencia's patron saint.

Fallas are large wooden monuments which appear all over the eastern Spanish city during the festival.

Awards are given to the creators of the best Fallas, but no matter how beautiful they are, they are all burnt in the festival's dramatic closing ceremony.