WATCH: Colorado residents dress up for the Frozen Dead Guy Days Festival

Groups of costume-clad racers took part in the annual 'Frozen Dead Guy Days festival' at the weekend in Estes Park, Colorado.

The bizarre American event, which has been running in Nederland since 2002, celebrates the cryopreservation of Norwegian man Bredo Morstøl, who was brought to the United States frozen by his grandson Trygve Bauge after he died in 1989. He has been frozen since 1993.

As part of the coffin races, a team of seven members build a ‘coffin’ and race an obstacle course carrying their teammate.