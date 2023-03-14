Firefighters reportedly recovered eight bodies, including those of two children, from the mud after a landslide hit nine homes in Jorge Teixeira, a neighbourhood in the East Zone of Manaus, northwestern Brazil on Sunday.

Rescuers continued the search overnight into Monday for people still missing as hospitals remained on standby to treat the injured.

Earlier on Sunday, some 30 families were evacuated from Monte Cristo, a community in the Monte das Oliveiras neighbourhood after another landslide hit Manaus’ North Zone, local media reported.