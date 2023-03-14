Residents of the southern Malawi township of Chilobwe are searching for survivors following a mudslide, triggered by Cyclone Freddy.

The impoverished township has been hit hard by the powerful storm, with rains causing floods and mudslides which swept away homes and buried their inhabitants.

At least 99 people have died in the southern African country, many of them in Chilobwe, a hillside settlement near Malawi's second-largest city, Blantyre.

The mudslide struck overnight and destroyed everything in its wake, with several houses and their occupants disappearing in the blink of an eye.

Most of the houses in the area are built with mud bricks, making them easily susceptible to damage under harsh weather.

According to the United Nations, almost 100 people have died and more than 11,000 people have been displaced by the storm in Malawi.