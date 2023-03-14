An unrelenting Cyclone Freddy which is currently battering southern Africa has killed at least 68 people in Malawi and Mozambique since it struck the continent for a second time on Saturday night.

The deaths in Malawi reportedly include five members of a single family who died in Blantyre’s Ndirande township after Freddy’s destructive winds and heavy rains demolished their house.

The cyclone has intensified a record seven times and has the highest-ever recorded accumulated cyclone energy, or ACE, which is a measurement of how much energy a cyclone has released over time.