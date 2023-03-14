A road connecting the two cities of Blantyre and Lilongwe is seen damaged following heavy rains caused by Tropical Cyclone Freddy in Blantyre, Malawi Tuesday, March 14 2023.
Death toll climbs as Cyclone Freddy slams Malawi

An unrelenting Cyclone Freddy which is currently battering southern Africa has killed at least 68 people in Malawi and Mozambique since it struck the continent for a second time on Saturday night.

The deaths in Malawi reportedly include five members of a single family who died in Blantyre’s Ndirande township after Freddy’s destructive winds and heavy rains demolished their house. 

The cyclone has intensified a record seven times and has the highest-ever recorded accumulated cyclone energy, or ACE, which is a measurement of how much energy a cyclone has released over time.

