Hundreds of migrants, mainly from Venezuela, tried to cross into US territory on Sunday through one of the border bridges in the Mexican city of Ciudad Juárez, desperate to obtain asylum.

The South Americans gathered around noon local time on the Paso del Norte international bridge, one of the five that connect Juárez with US soil.

They reportedly gathered after hearing a rumour that they would be given free passage because of a supposed "day of the migrant".

"Hundreds of people entered the middle of the bridge which was, of course, closed by the authorities due to protocol," said Enrique Valenzuela, the coordinator of the State Population Council of Chihuahua.

Images on social media show when a group of migrants, including mothers with children, tried to cross the bridge shouting "To the USA!".

"We all ran and they created a barrier for us with wires. They threw tear gas at us and everything. And well, many came down [from the bridge]," said Jackson Solis, a 23-year-old from Venezuela, standing on the Mexican side of the bridge that crosses the Rio Grande.